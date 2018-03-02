Mardi Gras '78er' recalls happiness

Betty Hounslow's starkest memory of June 24, 1978 - a day marred by oppression and inexplicable police brutality against the gay community - is one of happiness.

It seems remarkable given what the participants of Sydney's first Mardi Gras endured, but four decades on the now 66-year-old clearly recalls a sense of togetherness.

"Despite all of the oppression and discrimination we found an enormous joy and strength in our own community," she told AAP on Friday.

"Even on the night, before the police rioted and attacked us, people were gay in the truest sense of the word. There was light-heartedness and a happiness in being together on the streets."

Ms Hounslow is preparing to take part in the parade's 40th anniversary on Saturday along with about 250 other original marchers, who've become known as "78ers".

The group will form the largest float of the evening.

About 500 people took part in the 1978 march, which was planned as part of demonstrations to mark the anniversary of New York's Stonewall riots in 1969.

By the time the hyped-up crowd made it to Kings Cross, police had confiscated their truck and violence broke out when arrests were made, sparking further defiance.

More than 50 people were arrested by the end of the evening and many were bashed.

Mardi Gras has since evolved into an enormous celebration of diversity and acceptance.

The 2018 event will also mark the first year same-sex marriage has been legal in Australia, however Ms Hounslow believes that also carries the risk of people thinking the fight for equality is over.

"I think our community has excessively high rates of depression, anxiety, eating disorders - that's indicative of the fact that the struggle hasn't finished," she said.

"Until our health indicators are the same as the rest of the population, we haven't finished."

Ms Hounslow's advice to younger generations is to enjoy the party, but she says it's also important to remember the past.

"Possibly spend just a minute on the night reflecting on the fact that this didn't come easy," she said.

"There was a hard struggle over many years to get us to the point where we are now."