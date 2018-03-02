Curtis Cheng's widow speaks of loss

The widow of murdered police accountant Curtis Cheng has again spoken in court of the loss of her "dearest one", this time in front of a second man involved in supplying the gun used to kill him in a terrorist act.

Selina Cheng gave her victim impact statement on Friday at the NSW Supreme Court sentence hearing of Talal Alameddine, 25, a day after co-accused Raban Alou was jailed in the same court for at least 33 years.

With her daughter Zilvia by her side, Ms Cheng said she was "utterly repulsed" by those who played any role in the murder of her gentle, humble and beloved husband.