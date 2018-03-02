Former Eels boss awarded $58,000 costs

The NSW prosecution service has been ordered to pay the legal costs of former Parramatta Eels chief executive Scott Seward after the DPP unsuccessfully appealed his sentence.

Scott Seward pleaded guilty in May 2017 to dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception. He also admitted to publishing false and misleading material to obtain advantage over his role in the NRL club's salary cap scandal.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions appealed after Seward was handed a two-year good behaviour bond, but that appeal was dismissed in late 2017.

The DPP on Friday in the Parramatta District Court was ordered to pay Seward's related legal costs of $58,000.