Govt to give easier access to cannabis

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt and his NSW counterpart Brad Hazzard are set to announce quicker access to medical cannabis.

The approval process for the drug will be streamlined to a single application while wait time for doctors wishing to prescribe cannabis will also be slashed, the Daily Telegraph reports.

"It's taking a machete to the red tape -- not just cutting it," Mr Hazzard said. "I have been as frustrated as many of those who would like to use it and many of those who think it should be available."