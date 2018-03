A man has been charged with 45 offences over an alleged crime spree in Lake Macquarie and Newcastle that included the theft of cars and burglary.

The 28-year-old man was arrested early on Thursday after police were alerted to a robbery at a newsagent and a subsequent pursuit.

The man was charged with a range of offences including dishonestly obtaining property by deception, evading and resisting police and drug offences. He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Friday.