Missing NSW man's family appeal for help

The family of missing NSW man Andrew Russell and police will make a fresh appeal for information.

Mr Russell, 23, was last seen leaving a home on Slim Street, Bathurst, about 8pm on June 2, 2009.

He told the residents he was going to see his family. He has not been seen or heard from since.

An inquest in 2016 ruled that although his body has never been found, Mr Russell died in suspicious circumstances. Deputy Coroner Harriet Grahame found the 23-year-old died on or shortly after June 2, 2009, probably in the Bathurst or Sofala area in the NSW Central Tablelands.

Six years after Mr Russell went missing, a long judge-alone trial in the NSW Supreme Court acquitted Tony Simmons of murder.

The fresh appeal comes after the NSW government substantially increased the reward for information.