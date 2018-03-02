Would-be NSW terrorist faces sentencing

He said he "wouldn't buckle" at shooting a baby and investigated buildings to stage a terrorist attack - now Tamim Khaja will learn his fate in a Sydney court.

The 20-year-old has pleaded guilty to preparing for or planning a terrorist act in October.

He sized up Parramatta District Court precinct and Timor Army Barracks as potential targets for an attack and attempted to travel to Syria.

In messages to undercover police he said he wouldn't stop firing even if a "two-month-old baby, or someone holding a baby" got in his way.

Khaja's barrister, Ian Temby QC, conceded his client would receive a substantial term of imprisonment but submitted he had strong family support and had expressed remorse through his guilty plea.

He is expected to be sentenced at NSW Supreme Court on Friday.