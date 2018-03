A pizza shop owner charged over the death of a man he punched outside a NSW Central Coast pub has been granted bail.

George Joseph Habkouk, 49, was granted bail at the NSW Supreme Court on Thursday, having been in custody since the January 1 incident outside the Lakes Hotel at The Entrance.

Habkouk is charged with assault causing death after punching Haydn Butcher, 30, in the head after he allegedly "stiff-armed" one of his female employees.