Man jailed for 44 years for role in Curtis Cheng murder

A 20-year-old Sydney man who played a key role in the terror killing of police accountant Curtis Cheng gave a one-finger salute and said "this is the beginning" as he was led out of court after being jailed for at least 33 years.

Raban Alou sourced the loaded gun that was used by Farhad Jabar to fatally shoot Mr Cheng, a 58-year-old husband and father of two, as he left work at Parramatta Police Headquarters in October 2015.

Jabar, 15, was then killed in an exchange of gunfire.

NSW Supreme Court Justice Peter Johnson in sentencing on Thursday said Alou, an Islamic State supporter, played a lead role in the murder and Jabar couldn't have committed it without him.

The judge sentenced Alou to 44 years in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years for the charge of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring a terrorist act.

He said Alou's outburst as he was led from the court on Thursday reinforced that he had no remorse or contrition and his prospects of rehabilitation were "almost hopeless".

Alou's sentence expires in October 2059 and he will be eligible for parole in 2048.

The judge warned that an application could be made for a continuing detention order requiring him to remain in prison after his sentence.