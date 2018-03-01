News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Surge in numbers of kids being homeschooled due to bullying
The heartbreaking reason homeschooling numbers have surged
Sydney nurse in coma with mysterious virus after sick patient coughed on him
Nurse in coma 'after patient coughed on him'

Man jailed for 44 years for role in Curtis Cheng murder

AAP /

A 20-year-old Sydney man who played a key role in the terror killing of police accountant Curtis Cheng gave a one-finger salute and said "this is the beginning" as he was led out of court after being jailed for at least 33 years.

1116_0500_nat_newsbreak
9:37

News Break - November 16
David Bowie exhibit ready for final stop in Brooklyn
1:17

David Bowie exhibit ready for final stop in Brooklyn
Ohio River Reaches Top of Light Post Near Louisville
0:36

Ohio River Reaches Top of Light Post Near Louisville
President Trump chides senators for being 'afraid of the NRA'
4:54

President Trump chides senators for being 'afraid of the NRA'
0301_0500_nat_royals
2:00

Royals step out at speaking event
0301_sun_news
12:10

News Headlines: Thursday 1 March
EU drafts N.Ireland control, urges faster Brexit talks
1:52

EU drafts N.Ireland control, urges faster Brexit talks
French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
0:49

French Policeman Loses His Grip During Storm Emma
Bright, beautiful orchids bloom in the concrete jungle
1:18

Bright, beautiful orchids bloom in the concrete jungle
Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
1:42

Complaint: HUD employee demoted over office makeover request
Michel Barnier outlines Irish border commitments
0:40

Michel Barnier outlines Irish border commitments
Drivers struggle in the snow across the UK
0:54

Drivers struggle in the snow across the UK
 

Raban Alou sourced the loaded gun that was used by Farhad Jabar to fatally shoot Mr Cheng, a 58-year-old husband and father of two, as he left work at Parramatta Police Headquarters in October 2015.

Jabar, 15, was then killed in an exchange of gunfire.

Raban Alou has been jailed for at least 33 years for his role in the terror killing of police accountant Curtis Cheng. Source: 7News

NSW Supreme Court Justice Peter Johnson in sentencing on Thursday said Alou, an Islamic State supporter, played a lead role in the murder and Jabar couldn't have committed it without him.

The judge sentenced Alou to 44 years in prison with a non-parole period of 33 years for the charge of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring a terrorist act.

Mr Cheng was shot in 2015 outside police headquarters in Parramatta. Source: 7 News

He said Alou's outburst as he was led from the court on Thursday reinforced that he had no remorse or contrition and his prospects of rehabilitation were "almost hopeless".

Alou's sentence expires in October 2059 and he will be eligible for parole in 2048.

The judge warned that an application could be made for a continuing detention order requiring him to remain in prison after his sentence.

Back To Top
feedback