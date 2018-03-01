How social media posts are self-regulated

WHAT IS AN INFLUENCER?

An influencer is a social media user with a large following who receives free products or services, or is paid, in exchange for posting an endorsement.

WHAT DO THEY POST ABOUT?

Influencers can promote a huge variety of products. Some of the most commonly pushed by influencers are in the health and beauty, fitness, food, fashion and travel spheres.

HOW DO THEY DECLARE IT?

You can usually tell if a social media post is sponsored if the company featured in the content is tagged, or if the user has added other hashtags such as "#ad", "#sp", "#spon" or "#collab". Many influencers openly invite brands to contact them for "partnerships" or "collaborations" in their Instagram biography.

DO THEY HAVE TO DECLARE IT?

Australia's advertising peak body AANA introduced a clause into its code of ethics in March 2017 encouraging the declaration of sponsored influencer content - but the guidelines aren't compulsory.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THEY DON'T DECLARE?

If the industry umpire Ad Standards finds there has been a breach the user will be asked to remove the content. There's also the risk of the consumer watchdog the ACCC bringing a consumer law case, however, this has not yet happened.

WHAT ARE THEIR AGREEMENTS?

If an influencer is connected to a brand through an agency there is usually a written contract in place dictating the length of the relationship, terms and any payment.

Companies also reach out to influencers directly through social media platforms for a more casual agreement. There isn't always an agreement in place - some companies will simply send free products to an influencer and tell them the appropriate tags in the hope they will post an endorsement.