First gay marriage atop Harbour Bridge

A same-sex couple has made history by being the first to say "I do" on top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, days out from the city's Mardi Gras celebrations.

Paul Phillips and Warren Orlandi, who married early on Thursday, are the first gay couple to get hitched on the iconic bridge.

"We're just really glad to be able to be the first couple to be doing the marriage at the top," Mr Orlandi told Nine Network after the nuptials.

"It's unique, like we are," Mr Phillips said.

The newlyweds say the 40th Mardi Gras parade, the first since same sex marriage became legal, "will be very special".

Mr Phillips's older sister Lisa, who watched the celebration from TV, says she was "so excited" the pair were able to make their marriage official after an earlier "commitment ceremony" in Canberra before the laws were passed.

About 30 heterosexual couples have married on top of the bridge since the first couple, Scottish tourists Stephen Tierney and Claire Tullan, got hitched in 2008, according to Bridge Climb.