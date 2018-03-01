NSW to review sentence for chef's murder

The NSW Director of Public Prosecutions will consider whether to appeal against a 13-year sentence handed to a man who admitted killing his ex-girlfriend.

The attorney-general is concerned about the sentence for the killing of Miming Listiyani (file).

Khanh Thanh Ly, 37, was on Wednesday sentenced to 18 years with a non-parole period of 13 for murdering 27-year-old Miming Listiyani in April 2016.

The state's Attorney-General Mark Speakman on Thursday said he was "concerned" about the decision after reviewing the judgment.

"Domestic violence is abhorrent," Mr Speakman said in a statement.

"I have asked the Director of Public Prosecutions to consider if an appeal is appropriate."

The maximum sentence for murder in NSW is life imprisonment and the standard non-parole period is 20 years.

Ly, now 37, attacked Ms Listiyani, an aspiring pastry chef, as they left a Sydney hotel, and was found standing over her naked body in the shallows of the Parramatta River.

Her injuries were consistent with her head being banged into the pavement and there were also signs of attempted strangulation.

The night before her death, the pair met to exchange belongings after ending a two-year relationship.

In handing down the sentence, Acting Justice Jane Mathews admitted the victim's family would find the sentence "completely inadequate" given the extent of their loss.

"I hope that you will understand that sentencing is a complex process and there are many factors to be taken into account," she told Ms Listiyani's family.