Pam Anderson wants NSW inmates to go vegan

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson wants NSW female prisoners to go vegan to improve their lives behind bars.

In a letter to the state's Corrective Services Commissioner Peter Severin this week, Ms Anderson argued that switching all NSW female prisons to a vegan menu would help inmates "embrace non-violence".

Ms Anderson, an honorary director of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, says it would save the government money and improve the health of inmates.

A NSW Corrective Services spokesman said on Thursday inmates are able to request a vegan diet "but so far it hasn't proven popular".