Mehajer in court over cabbie assault

Controversial businessman Salim Mehajer is expected to be sentenced after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a taxi driver outside The Star casino in Sydney.

Mehajer, 31, on Monday pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property over the incident that took place last April.

The former Auburn deputy mayor was charged after he threw an eftpos machine at a taxi driver's face and stole his iPhone outside The Star casino at Pyrmont.

Mehajer is currently behind bars after being refused bail over another matter where he is accused of staging a car crash in 2017 to avoid court.

Last week the property developer was found guilty of assaulting Seven Network reporter Laura Banks when he slammed a car door on her arm as he tried to leave a police station.