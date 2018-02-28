Ferry McFerryface runs into more trouble

Ferry McFerryface, the much-maligned Sydney Harbour ferry, has been checked in for a nose job after crashing face first into a wharf.

The ferry suffered minor damage when it collided with Balmain Wharf on Wednesday morning, a Harbour City Ferries spokesman told AAP.

No one was injured in the crash and the ferry - controversially named Ferry McFerryface in late 2017 when Transport Minister Andrew Constance made an ill-fated "captain's call" - has been taken to a shipyard for repairs.

Harbour City Ferries says it's not yet known when the boat will be back in service.

The ferry will soon be renamed the May Gibbs following an outcry from the community and ferry workers over the transport minister's choice of name.

Mr Constance initially announced Ferry McFerryface had been chosen by a public vote but documents released under freedom of information laws subsequently showed that wasn't the case.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian in late January said of her minister's ferry woes "all of us, from time to time, look back and think we could have handled things differently or better".