Cops probe self-stabbing, Taser incident

Perry Duffin
AAP /

A man is clinging to life in hospital after repeatedly stabbing himself before being Tasered by police during a violent confrontation in a shopping centre liquor store in Newcastle.

An internal investigation into NSW Police conduct has been launched.

Police were called to a Charlestown shopping centre just after 1.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a domestic-related incident.

The 22-year-old man was approached by officers outside a liquor store, before he produced a knife and began stabbing himself, NSW Police said in a statement.

Officers used a Taser to try and stop him.

"Officers commenced CPR before he was taken by NSW Ambulance paramedics to John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition," the statement said.

A critical incident has been launched to examine police conduct during the event - and will be independently reviewed.

Police are calling for witnesses to come forward.

National domestic violence helpline: 1800 737 732 or 1800RESPECT. In an emergency call triple-zero.

