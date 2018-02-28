Trio on trial over Sydney 'revenge murder'

A Sydney man tortured and murdered an older neighbour because he believed he'd killed his twin brother, a NSW trial has been told.

Three men face trial over the torture and murder of Elisha (Sam) Karmas in Sydney's west (file).

In his opening address in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday, crown prosecutor Lou Lungo said Elefterios "Terry" Fantakis believed 52-year-old Elisha "Sam" Karmas was responsible for the death of his brother Nick in May 2011.

The Crown alleges Fantakis, now 43, killed and tortured Mr Karmas at a Punchbowl home in August 2011 before disposing of the body in the Georges River near Campbelltown.

Derek Cheong, 26, and another man, aged 41, are standing trial accused of helping Fantakis dispose of the body and evidence.