A man allegedly killed his pregnant partner before lying to police about a violent intruder, a Sydney court has heard.

Joshua Homann is on trial in the NSW Supreme Court after pleading not guilty to murdering Kirralee Paepaerei at their western Sydney townhouse in September 2015.

Crown prosecutor Sean Hughes during his opening address on Wednesday said he expected evidence that Homann showed up at a nearby police station after the killing and said an intruder had just attacked him at home.