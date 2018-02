A decision by energy provider AGL to upgrade a coal-fired power station in the NSW Hunter Valley has been lauded by the state government.

The $200 million upgrade to Bayswater Power Station in Muswellbrook will create 90 jobs and is estimated to add another 100 megawatts to the network, according to AGL.

NSW Energy Minister Don Harwin said on Wednesday that AGL's investment would "play an important role in our energy security".