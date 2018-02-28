Lawyer faces Sydney court over $10m fraud

A Sydney lawyer accused of fraudulently diverting almost $10 million from a financial institution into a personal bank account has been granted bail in a NSW court.

Brody Jack Clarke spent the night behind bars before being granted bail at Central Local Court on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday and charged with eight counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

It's alleged he transferred a total of $9.75 million into the account between June 2016 and August 2017.

Clarke was wearing a dark hoodie when he briefly appeared before magistrate Les Mabbutt via video link.

The matter is due to return to court on March 14.