More arrests in Mehajer crash probe

Another man will face court over the alleged staged car crash involving controversial Sydney businessman Salim Mehajer, who is behind bars.

The 27-year-old man was arrested at a home at Greystanes earlier this month and charged with conspiracy to cheat and defraud, police said on Wednesday.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at Burwood Local Court on Wednesday.

Mehajer, 31, was on his way to face charges related to the assault of a taxi driver in October last year when his Mercedes AMG collided with a Mitsubishi Outlander at an intersection in Lidcombe.

He was freed by firefighters and taken to hospital, while his passenger and the occupants of the other vehicle - two women aged 31 and 32 - were not injured.

The former Auburn deputy mayor, who was arrested at the end of January, remains in custody after being denied bail accused of staging to delay the hearing.

The female driver who allegedly collided with Mehajer faced court on February 15 with her husband and two other relatives.

They're all charged with one count of conspiring with each other, Mehajer and his business associate, Ahmed Jaghbir, to cheat and defraud an insurer.

A total of seven people are before courts, following a police strike force set up to investigate the crash.