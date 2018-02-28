Search for man missing in Blue Mountains

A bushwalker has spent the night lost in the NSW Blue Mountains after becoming separated from his walking buddy.

The 54-year-old Kurrajong Heights man and his friend began their walk from nearby Wheeney Creek at the foot of the mountains at 1.30pm on Tuesday but became separated later in the afternoon, police said on Wednesday.

The pair used their mobile phones to communicate until 4.30pm when it's believed the missing man's battery went flat.

Family members began a search but were unable to find him and raised the alarm with authorities at 9.30pm.

Emergency services were unable to begin searching at night for the man due to the mountain terrain but will start searching on Wednesday morning.