Obeid plans final High Court appeal-report

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister Eddie Obeid is set to make a last-ditch bid to be released from prison, with a fresh appeal arguing NSW courts don't have the power to hear cases concerning misconduct in public office.

The 74-year-old ALP powerbroker was sentenced to at least three years in jail in December 2016 after being found guilty of lobbying a senior public servant in 2007 about lucrative Circular Quay leases without revealing his family's stake in the outlets.

Fairfax Media reports Obeid's legal team will on March 23 ask for special leave for the High Court to hear his appeal, after the NSW Court of Appeal dismissed his last appeal in June.

If the High Court refuses he will have exhausted all legal avenues of appeal, Fairfax said.