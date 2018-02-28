Memorable moments in Mardi Gras' 40 years

TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN 40 YEARS OF SYDNEY'S MARDI GRAS

1978: On June 24, several hundred gay and lesbian activists and supporters march up Sydney's Oxford Street, marking the anniversary of the Stonewall riots in New York. Police stop the march as it approaches Hyde Park, confiscate a truck leading it and go on to forcefully arrest 53 people. Later that week, the Sydney Morning Herald prints the names, occupations and addresses of those arrested - leading to some being fired. Other protests and arrests follows in months after.

1979: About 3000 people march on June 20, with no arrests made. Mardi Gras expands to two weeks.

1980: The festival has its first official post-parade party.

1981: The event is moved to summer.

1985: The festival is the first with homosexuality legal in NSW but the parade is reportedly almost cancelled after the head of Australia's AIDS Task Force is quoted as appealing to 'the gays to be responsible enough to cancel the Mardi Gras activities'.

1989: In October, Reverend Fred Nile gathers hundreds of followers for a march up Oxford Street opposing Mardi Gras. A counter-protest draws several thousands of people.

1993: The parade attracts a crowd of about 500,000 and has 118 floats.

1994: A petition signed by 90 federal MPs to reschedule the first TV broadcast of the Mardi Gras on ABC fails and it goes ahead, prompting hundreds of calls to the ABC.

1999: More than 1000 people carry red flags in the parade for HIV/AIDS remembrance.

2002: Mardi Gras posts a $500,000 loss, due to higher insurance costs, a high cost base and reduced tourist numbers after the 2001 World Trade Center attack, and moves into voluntary administration. A group of community organisations intervene to fund a new organisation, New Mardi Gras, to ensure the continuity of the event.

2008: The NSW government contributes funding to Mardi Gras for the first time.

2012: Kylie Minogue is honoured for her music and support for the LGBTI community with a show in the parade, featuring about 140 dancers, and performs at the post-parade party.

2013: Footage emerges of a teenager being forcefully arrested at the parade, sparking community outrage. It results in NSW police and Mardi Gras signing an accord the next year to ensure a safe event without conflict.

2014: Sydney's controversial lock-out laws begin on a Mardi Gras weekend.

2016: Participants of the first parade receive messages of regret from the NSW government, Fairfax and the police for how they were treated in 1978.

2017: The festival's theme is 'creating equality', before the national survey on same-sex marriage which in November results in a 61.6 per cent 'yes' vote, leading to same-sex marriage becoming legal in December.

2018: A record 2300 participants and 200 colourful floats are expected to take part in the 40th anniversary parade, which is tipped to attract 500,000 onlookers.