NSW doctor to be investigated after death

The actions of a doctor who provided "grossly inadequate" care to a young mother who died days after giving birth in a NSW hospital will be investigated.

Deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame has referred Dr Cristina Penanueva to the Health Care Complaints Commission following an inquest into the 2014 death of Michaela Perrin.

Ms Perrin was 26 years old when she died from sepsis at Lismore Base Hospital while her healthy newborn daughter slept nearby.

Dr Penanueva sent Ms Perrin home with painkillers but experts told the inquest she should have been admitted for tests and close observation.

The coroner said Dr Penanueva showed an inadequate knowledge of sepsis and a serious lack of essential medical knowledge.