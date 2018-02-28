News

NSW seeds sealed in doomsday vault

AAP /

Thousands of NSW pasture and grain seeds have been sealed inside a doomsday vault in Norway's frozen north.

The seeds, from various parts of NSW, were sealed inside the Svalbard Global Seed Vault on Tuesday as part of a worldwide project to preserve the planet's vegetation.

More than 950 pasture seeds and 1260 bread wheats have joined 1500 oat genotypes in the vault, which have been there since 2014.

The seed vault, built into the permafrost on the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard, is the world's largest seed storage facility.

