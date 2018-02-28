Man to be sentenced over ex's murder

A 37-year-old man is due to be sentenced for murdering his ex-girlfriend after they met at a Sydney hotel to exchange some personal belongings.

Khanh Thanh Ly was found standing over the naked body of 27-year-old Miming Listiyani in the shallows of the Parramatta River in April 2016.

He previously pleaded guilty to murder and is scheduled to be sentenced in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A sentence hearing last year heard that Ly's memories of the night he killed the aspiring pastry chef were fragmented, incoherent and sporadic.

Ly, a friend of executed Bali Nine drug smuggler Myuran Sukumaran, couldn't explain how a meeting to exchange some personal items at Sydney's Palace Hotel ended the way it did.

He said he recalled trying to get off Ms Listiyani before "falling, and just seeing black and tasting blood".