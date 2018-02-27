News

The boot camp where parents are sending their tech-addicted children

Third teen charged over sword, gun robbery

AAP /

Three teenage boys who allegedly went on crime spree through Sydney's suburbs armed with a sword and gun have all been arrested and charged.

The trio allegedly robbed several Sydney service stations in January, demanding cash.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with a series of offences including two counts of armed robbery and wounding with an offensive weapon on Monday, police say.

The arrest comes less than two weeks after two other boys, aged 15 and 17, were charged over the same matter.

A service station worker had part of his thumb severed in one of the robberies, police say.

The 15-year-old boy charged on Monday was refused bail to appear before a childrens court on April 13.

