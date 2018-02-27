NSW man in court over child exploitation

A Sydney man has faced court after allegedly engaging in sexually-explicit behaviour over the internet with a nine-year-old girl in Canada.

Jayson David Darke was arrested on February 8 following an investigation by NSW child abuse and sex crimes detectives after a referral from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It is alleged the 42-year-old communicated with the girl's mother online before having sexually explicit conversations about the girl and requesting photos of her.

Police also allege he engaged in an explicit video call with the girl.

He has been charged two counts of using a carriage service for child pornography and using a carriage service for sexual activity with a person under 16 years.

He is also facing a weapons offence after officers allegedly found an extendable baton at a unit in Sydney's south following his arrest.

Darke appeared before Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday and had his bail continued.

His matter will return to court on May 1.