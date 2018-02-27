Medich spoke of killing, Sydney jury told

Millionaire property developer Ron Medich said "if I had a gun I would kill him" referring to the business foe he is now accused of murdering, a Sydney jury has been told.

Under cross-examination in the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, Senad Kaminic denied a suggestion that Medich had never said those words at a Leichhardt restaurant in 2009.

"I heard them," said Kaminic who received a 50 per cent discount on his jail term after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder.

He was giving evidence at the trial of Medich, 69, who has pleaded not guilty to murdering Michael McGurk, 45, in September 2009 and to intimidating his widow, Kimberley McGurk, in August 2010.

The businessman was fatally shot at close range in the side of his head outside his Sydney home in Cremorne after he pulled up in his car with a takeaway meal he'd just bought for his family.

The Crown alleges Medich directed the contract murder after his once-close relationship with Mr McGurk soured and they became embroiled in multi-million dollar legal disputes.

Medich's former close friend and confidant, Lucky Gattellari, who is serving a reduced sentence for his involvement in exchange for his testimony, has told the jury the developer ordered him to arrange the killing.

Kaminic, who was Gattellari's driver and collected debts, told the jury of overhearing Medich talk about Mr McGurk.

He was angry and said "if I had a gun I would kill him", Kaminic testified.

Under cross-examination from Medich's barrister, Winston Terracini SC, he denied a suggestion he did not hear Medich saying those words to Gattellari.

Speaking through an interpreter, Kaminic said after the murder Gattellari asked him to pick up what he said was the final payment for the killing.

He went to Medich's Leichhardt office and while he did not see him, he collected an envelope from reception which contained a cheque for $250,000.

He said he deposited it in one of Gattellari's bank accounts.

"Were you present when Ron Medich discussed giving Lucky Gattellari money for the murder?" Mr Terracini asked.

"No," Kaminic replied.

He agreed he hardly ever spoke to Medich and their conversations were cordial, and did things only if Gattellari told him to do them.

The trial is continuing.