News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Chilling moment man captures his own death on Facebook Live
Man films his own murder on Facebook Live
Neighbour pens horrific note about autistic child
Mum responds to neighbour's nasty note complaining about autistic child

Young mum's death by sepsis was avoidable: coroner finds

Jodie Stephens
AAP /

A young mother died days after giving birth by caesarean section after receiving grossly inadequate medical care at a NSW hospital, a coroner has found.

0227_tms_lockout
0:25

Eye socket fracture rates down following Sydney lock out laws
Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
1:12

Australian town hosts inaugural mullet festival
Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
2:44

Meet the happily married professional dominatrix
Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
1:45

Blue-Ringed Octopus Spotted on New South Wales' South Coast
0226_0500_nat_newsbreak
5:13

Newsbreak - February 26
Australia's deputy PM resigns after affair with staffer
1:26

Australia's deputy PM resigns after affair with staffer
0209_0500_nat_saheat
2:23

Customers 'outraged' after power cut during heat wave
0425_1800_sa_sharks
1:08

Aussie Olympic sensation swims with the sharks
1124_0500_nat_obesity
0:32

Portion sizes feeding childhood obesity crisis
0803_1800_sa_rockmel
1:25

Warning not to eat rockmelon after salmonella outbreak
0703_2000_wa_sex
0:49

WA sex offender released
Grand Mufti: 'Stop messing with Australia'
0:21

Grand Mufti: 'Stop messing with Australia'
 

Michaela Perrin was just 26 when she died from sepsis at Lismore Base Hospital while her newborn baby slept nearby.

Deputy State Coroner Harriet Grahame at Glebe Coroner's Court on Tuesday found Ms Perrin's death in 2014 was potentially avoidable.

"Michaela's death is a terrible tragedy. Appropriate and timely medical care could have saved her life," the coroner said in her written inquest findings.

A coroner has found Michaela Perrin's death could have been avoided. Source: Supplied

"Instead, her three greatly loved children are being raised by her mother and her family continue to grieve their loss."

The coroner said Ms Perrin presented to the hospital emergency department complaining of wound pain on October 20, four days after giving birth by caesarean section and one day after she had been discharged.

Ms Perrin was sent home with painkillers but returned the next day with worsening symptoms and was admitted to the hospital's Women's Care Unit, where she was found cold and unresponsive on October 22.

Michaela Perrin's mother Cathy Perrin was visibly emotional outside the Glebe Coroners Court on Tuesday. Source: AAP

An autopsy later found she died from septic shock associated with a serious bacterial infection in her caesarean wound.

The coroner recommended that obstetrics and gynaecology registrar Dr Cristina Penanueva, who treated Ms Perrin, be referred to the Health Care Complaints Commission for further investigation.

She said the doctor, who is no longer working in an obstetrics and gynaecology role, during her inquest evidence showed a startling lack of awareness in how to recognise sepsis and how serious the condition is.

"Given the demonstrated gaps in Dr Penanueva's knowledge and her apparent lack of insight in relation to a number of issues, I remain concerned that she does not understand the magnitude of her failings in relation to this death," the coroner said.

She noted that the Northern NSW Local Health District had already implemented many of the recommendations sought by Ms Perrin's family in response to her death.

The coroner did, however, recommend that they consider using Ms Perrin's story of rapid deterioration from maternal sepsis as a case study for educating midwives and other staff.

Back To Top
feedback