NZ mum and daughter disturbed by drone while sunbaking
Accused NSW kidnapper a 'flight risk'

David Sigston
AAP /

A man accused of trying to kidnap a woman and attacking another man with a bar stool in Sydney had previously absconded from a mental health facility in Queensland, a NSW court has heard.

Judge Helen Syme in the Downing Centre District Court on Tuesday said the accusations against Dean McGlinchey were "most serious" and the 27-year-old had "allegedly involved himself in a series of very violent offences".

In denying McGlinchey bail, she said while he suffered from mental health issues and a drug abuse problem at the time of the alleged offences, he still posed "a risk of flight".

NSW police say McGlinchey in June 2017 tried to kidnap a Taiwanese national in Burwood and assaulted three men on Sydney's northern beaches all in the space of a week.

He allegedly assaulted two men in Terrey Hills before hitting another man across the face with a bar stool in Dee Why, knocking him unconscious.

His lawyer told the court McGlinchey now "has a good insight into his condition and treatment".

"He is more likely to remain fit (outside jail) in a more productive manner than surrounded by criminals," his lawyer said when unsuccessfully arguing for bail.

Judge Syme said McGlinchey had "absconded from a mental health facility" in Queensland just before his alleged rampage and she was concerned he'd flee NSW if released.

The judge said the Crown had a strong case and the 27-year-old faced significant jail time if found guilty.

McGlinchey faces six charges including attempted kidnapping, affray, assault and low-range drink driving.

He has pleaded not guilty and is due to face separate trials later this year.

