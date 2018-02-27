Seven doesn't want Amber Harrison punished

Seven West Media is no longer seeking an order that the ex-lover of the company's boss Tim Worner be punished for allegedly being in contempt of court.
Seven has launched NSW Supreme Court contempt proceedings against Amber Harrison claiming she breached a permanent gag order preventing her from leaking company documents or detailing the affair.
But on Tuesday, Seven's lawyer Ruveni Kelleher told the court the network was now only seeking a declaration that she was in contempt for breaching court orders made last year and was not asking for her to be punished nor for her to pay its legal costs.