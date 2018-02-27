Seven doesn't want Amber Harrison punished

Seven West Media is no longer seeking an order that the ex-lover of the company's boss Tim Worner be punished for allegedly being in contempt of court.

Seven West Media doesn't want Amber Harrison punished in contempt of court proceedings (file).

Seven has launched NSW Supreme Court contempt proceedings against Amber Harrison claiming she breached a permanent gag order preventing her from leaking company documents or detailing the affair.

But on Tuesday, Seven's lawyer Ruveni Kelleher told the court the network was now only seeking a declaration that she was in contempt for breaching court orders made last year and was not asking for her to be punished nor for her to pay its legal costs.