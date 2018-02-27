News

NSW man in court over child exploitation

AAP /

A 42-year-old Sydney man is due to face a NSW court over the alleged online exploitation of a nine-year-old girl located in Canada.

The man was arrested at Riverwood in Sydney's south on February 8 following an investigation by NSW child abuse and sex crimes detectives after a referral from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

It is alleged the man communicated online with the girl's mother before having sexually explicit conversations about the girl and requesting photos of her. He's also alleged to have engaged in an explicit video call with the girl, police say.

He will appear in Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.

