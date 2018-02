Police are hunting a blind man after a woman was indecently assaulted on a Sydney train.

The man, described as being blind or partially blind and carrying a cane, boarded a train at Lidcombe station just before 6pm on Sunday, police say.

Officers were told he sat next to a woman believed to be in her 20s before indecently assaulting her. He then got off the train at Parramatta.

The incident was reported to transit officers and an investigation has been launched.