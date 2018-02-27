Man sought over Sydney Bay Run assaults

Three women have been indecently assaulted on or near the popular Bay Run in Sydney's inner west this year and police are now seeking a man who may be able to help with their inquiries.

The most recent incident took place on Saturday evening when a woman was indecently assaulted by a man walking his dog near the Glover Street sports ground at Lilyfield, which adjoins the running track, police say.

On January 31 a man exposed himself to a woman as she returned to her car on Glover Street after completing the run.

Two days later a man riding a yellow bike approached a woman on the running track at Leichhardt before dumping the bike and fleeing with the woman seeking help from a passer-by.

The man police believe may be able to help them is described as being aged between 20 and 30 years, about 180cm tall, with short, cropped hair and brown eyes. He has prominent front teeth and tattoos on his left arm.