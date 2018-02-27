Teen robbed, assaulted in Sydney's west

Police think the robbery and assault of a teenager is linked to a rock being thrown at windows, which hurt a two-year-old child in Sydney's west.

A 17-year-old suffered minor head injuries and had his schoolbag stolen in Blacktown, when he and his friend were approached by the youths on Monday night.

About an hour later, the windows of a nearby home were shattered, causing cuts to the child inside and sparking calls to the police.

Shortly after the windows were smashed the teenager whose bag was stolen was found nearby with cuts to his face.

Detectives are now piecing together the three incidents and would like to speak with anyone who can help their investigation.