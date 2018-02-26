Blind man in alleged Sydney train assault

A woman has allegedly been indecently assaulted by a blind man with a cane while travelling on a train in Sydney's west.

The man, described as being blind or partially blind and carrying a cane, boarded a train at Lidcombe station just before 6pm on Sunday, police say.

Officers were told he sat next to a woman believed to be in her 20s before indecently assaulting her. He then got off the train at Parramatta.

The incident was reported to transit officers and an investigation has been launched.

Police are appealing for the woman or any witnesses to come forward.