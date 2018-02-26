NSW woman's manslaughter sentence quashed

A NSW woman who laced her de facto partner's meal with sleeping tablets before he was murdered by her lover has had her sentence quashed on appeal.

Sarah Tarrant was previously found guilty of the manslaughter of her partner Alois Rez at Dubbo in 2013 after a turbulent nine-year relationship which the court heard was abusive.

Raymond Roff, who was Tarrant's lover at the time, was separately found guilty of murder after she gave evidence at his trial that she'd put sleeping pills in Mr Rez's dinner before Roff killed him.

Tarrant was jailed for at least eight years but a NSW Criminal Court of Appeal judgment last week ruled that a new sentence be imposed in the Supreme Court after she argued that the sentencing judge's conduct gave rise to a reasonable apprehension of bias against her.