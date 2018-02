An elderly man has died after being hit by a woman driving a luxury car in Sydney's north.

The 84-year-old was walking along Berowra Waters Road near Washtub Gully when he was hit by a woman driving a BMW in Berowra about midday on Monday.

The driver, believed to be in her 50s, was uninjured and has been taken to Hornsby Ku-Ring-gai Hospital for mandatory testing, police say.