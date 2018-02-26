News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Report details university hazing rituals (clone 39320833)
Revealed: Shocking student 'hazing' rituals at uni colleges

Orthodox priest guilty of molesting boy

Margaret Scheikowski
AAP /

A Russian Orthodox priest has been found guilty of sexually molesting a 14-year-boy he invited to Australia and locked in his Sydney church flat when he had to perform his religious duties.

Russian Orthodox priest Stanislav Vakhabov has been found guilty of sexually molesting a boy (file).

Russian Orthodox priest Stanislav Vakhabov has been found guilty of sexually molesting a boy (file).

Stanislav Vakhabov, 35, had denied detaining the boy for his own sexual gratification in 2014, giving him intoxicating substances to make it easier to have unlawful sexual activity and four counts of indecent assault.

But a District Court jury on Monday found him guilty of all six charges after less than one day of deliberations.

Back To Top
feedback