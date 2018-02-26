Orthodox priest guilty of molesting boy

A Russian Orthodox priest has been found guilty of sexually molesting a 14-year-boy he invited to Australia and locked in his Sydney church flat when he had to perform his religious duties.

Russian Orthodox priest Stanislav Vakhabov has been found guilty of sexually molesting a boy (file).

Stanislav Vakhabov, 35, had denied detaining the boy for his own sexual gratification in 2014, giving him intoxicating substances to make it easier to have unlawful sexual activity and four counts of indecent assault.

But a District Court jury on Monday found him guilty of all six charges after less than one day of deliberations.