CTP refunds for western Sydney car owners

Thousands of car owners in Sydney's west will be the first in the city to be partially reimbursed for the cost of their CTP green slip.

The NSW government is refunding millions of dollars to drivers who paid higher premiums last year, before the system was overhauled and prices reduced.

Car owners in Seven Hills, Kings Langley and Lalor Park can now apply for the refund - averaging $73 - online or at a Service NSW site as part of targeted trial.

Refunds for other eligible NSW car owners will be available over the next few months.

"The new CTP scheme is delivering a big win for motorists through lower premiums, greater protections for those injured on the road and refunds on premiums paid during 2017," Finance Minister Victor Dominello said in a statement on Monday.