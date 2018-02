A 53-year-old man has been found dead inside his inner Sydney unit with the homicide squad called in to investigate.

Police were called to a Surry Hills unit on Clisdell Street at 11.30am on Sunday where they found the man's body.

A crime scene was established and the state's Homicide Squad has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, police said Monday.