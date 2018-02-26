Coles workers vote yes to pay deal

Thousands of Coles workers will get a one-off payment of almost $500 each along with pay rises under a new workplace agreement.

The agreement with the supermarket giant covers 80,000 employees and was backed by a national union ballot held over the past week.

"They did not want their take-home pay cut, they wanted to keep the conditions that they had fought hard for and wanted pay rises for everyone," SDA national secretary Gerard Dywer said on Mondaay.

Under the deal, there's an immediate payment of $475 for full-time workers and a pro-rata payment for part-time and casual staff.

The agreement will now be lodged with Fair Work Commission for approval.