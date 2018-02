Nearly 300 kilograms of ephedrine was smuggled into the country from China concealed in 21,000 highlighter pens, police say.

Border Force Officers noticed anomalies in the highlighters, which came into Sydney earlier this month onboard a container carrying stationery supplies from China.

Upon testing it was discovered that the pens were filled with epherdrine, which is used to make methamphetamine.

One man has been charged with importing commercial quantity border controlled precursor.