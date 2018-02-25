'Coward' driver hit Sydney house then ran

A man who crashed a car into the southwest Sydney home of an elderly woman before running from the scene has been described as a "coward" by police.

The Holden Commodore caused extensive damage when it crashed through the front of the property on Arthur Street, Punchbowl, in the early hours of Sunday.

The 92-year-old was at home at the time but wasn't injured and police are now searching for the driver, who was last seen running away wearing a black jumper and cap.

Acting Inspector Jeffrey Harkness urged any witnesses to come forward.

"It's very cowardly that the driver ran away and didn't check on the occupants of the house," he told reporters on Sunday.