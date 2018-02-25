Drunk woman jumps after Sydney party boat

Six people have been charged over a brawl which erupted on a party boat on Sydney's Darling Habour after a severely drunk woman, who'd been taken back to shore, jumped into the water.

The party boat left King Street Wharf about 5.30pm on Saturday and returned more than five hours later to drop off a "severely intoxicated person", NSW Police said on Sunday.

AAP understands the offloaded drunk woman then jumped into the water after the party boat as it left the dock again to continue its cruise.

She was hauled out of the harbour and taken to hospital for assessment.

Following the incident, a fight broke out on board the boat and "a number of people were assaulted", a police spokeswoman said in a statement.

News footage shows one woman being stretchered off the boat.

Six people were subsequently arrested.

A 23-year-old woman and two men, aged 24 and 26, were charged with affray while another 23-year-old woman was charged with common assault.

A 25-year-old woman was charged with hindering police and another 25-year-old woman was charged with assaulting police and resisting police.

They're all due to face Downing Centre Local Court on March 14.