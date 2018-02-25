News

Police nab 37 for drugs at NSW dance party

AAP /

Seven people have been charged with supplying ecstasy to patrons attending a dance party at Sydney's Olympic Park overnight.

A further 26 people were charged with possessing MDMA at the Supremacy dance party on Saturday night while three others were busted carrying drugs other than ecstasy, NSW Police said in a statement on Sunday.

"There was a high instance of drug affected and intoxicated people observed during the operation with over 60 people requiring treatment by medical staff," a police spokesperson said, adding one patron was taken to Concord Hospital for a ketamine overdose.

