Sydney street robberies are linked: police

A man has been critically injured during a robbery, one of four in Sydney's inner west that police believe are linked.

Two of the robberies occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a 29-year-old man in Ashfield and a 31-year-old man in North Strathfield were grabbed and assaulted before being robbed of their personal possessions.

In a third incident on Saturday afternoon, a 64-year-old man was robbed in Enmore after he parked his car. He was assaulted and fell, striking his head on the ground. He is in critical condition in hospital with bleeding on the brain.

A short while later a 27-year-old man was robbed in Marrickville in the same manner

In three of the robberies, the perpetrators were seen leaving in a black hatchback, which was stolen and abandoned in Dulwich Hill.