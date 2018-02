A man has been killed in a collision between a ute and a four-wheel drive near Tamworth.

The accident occurred on Saturday afternoon on Werris Creek Road at Duri. A 54-year-old male passenger in the 4WD died at the scene.

The driver of the ute, a 17-year-old boy, and the driver of the 4WD, a 70-year-old man, were taken to Tamworth Base Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.